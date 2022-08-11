Crossing guards review safety procedures ahead of new school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

With school starting in just a few weeks, Triple A East Central and the Parkersburg Police Department held an adult crossing guard training session today.

The training consisted of reviewing safety procedures such as how to hold the stop sign, what to say to kids and drivers, and what to do in the difficult weather.

Two local crossing guards have been keeping kids and drivers safe for over 30 years.

At the training, they were recognized for their service with plaques.

Other guards who have worked from 5 years to 25 years were given certificates.

The main goal of the training was to make sure everyone was prepared for the new school year.

