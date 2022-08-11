Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WOOD/JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The training of storms has produced flash flooding in the area.

One viewer’s photos showed flooding in parts of Murphytown and Davisville in Wood County.

Other reports of flash flooding included Wirt, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, and Tyler counties as well.

According to a post on the Ripley Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, they have been out on the water rescuing people and animals. They have also seen damaged homes and say downtown Ripley has been impassable.

The flood watch continues until at least midnight on Thursday, with some of the flash flood warnings running much later.

Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

