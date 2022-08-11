Football Frenzy First Look: Marietta Tigers

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Marietta Tigers discussed how their summer work has been as they approach the start of the season.

The team has gone through some big changes from this past season as they will have a new signal caller entering the year.

Marietta had a getting to know you phase where the players had to learn to work with each other, but at this point in the summer they have bonded and became a family in the locker room.

“I’ve seen us grow a lot. We’ve become more of a family. Because we used to argue a lot but recently I’ve noticed we’ve been just connecting a lot more as a team, as a family. And just getting after it and working a lot harder to get to where we need to be,” said Marietta senior, Braden Schau.

The Tigers had a 4-6 season this past year, but entering this year they know that they have a different team and believe that they can improve their record this year.

“I just hope we can go out there, work as a team, work as a family. We need to just work as hard as we can to get to where we need to be. Get as many wins as possible because we’re looking, we have a pretty good team this season. I can see us going pretty far this year.,” said Schau.

The Marietta Tigers are excited to see their team perform this year, and they want to show the state that they should not be taken lightly.

“I want to show everybody that Marietta is not a pushover team anymore. We’ve come together a lot in the past few years. This younger class is working really hard and they’re giving us great looks on defense for scouts. Great looks on offense for scouts, I think it will pay off,” said junior, Brayden Meeks.

Marietta opens up their regular season on Aug. 18 at home against River.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.