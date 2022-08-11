Founding member of Fearing Twsp. Volunteer Fire Dept. dies after 51 years of service

Thelma Lauer did more than just save lives
WTAP News @ 5
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Washington County, OH. (WTAP) -

One of the founding members of the Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department passed away Saturday.

Thelma Lauer helped organize the department 51 years ago in 1970 and get it charted in 1972.

She was also one of the first EMT for the station with 46 years experience when she passed.

Current Fearing Chief Jeff Lauer says his mother did more than help save lives.

“She would bake anywhere from 25-30 pies per dinner and we would have 4-5 dinners a year.”

Lauer said that she was known as the “Pie Lady” and received a plaque in recognition. She taught his daughter how to bake the pies. So, even though Thelma is gone, her pies can continue to be served.

He added that people in the department are a big family.

“We had several members show up for the funeral and participate and we took our equipment and actually hauled her in the squad.”

He continued on saying that her loss is felt by the whole department

“It’s just, anytime you lose a member its, you know, it’s just like losing your family even if you aren’t family. You know here we are, we got multiple families in this department with multiple generations.”

When he described his mother, he said she was dedicated. The type that volunteered and loved running the squad.

“She would say, ‘I love helping the older people even though some of them were younger than her when she was on the squad run. But she was also a proud woman that would stand up for her beliefs. If she believed in it she stood up for it and didn’t back down.”

Jeff said his mother’s legacy will be remembered as helping with all of the fundraisers, helping start the department from nothing, and being a familiar face.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

