Gold Medalist returns home after World Tournament

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

The United States National Women’s Tackle Football team won gold in the World Competition in early August.

A local Mid-Ohio Valley resident competed on the team and brought back some hardware from her trip abroad.

Jana Meister plays for the Pittsburgh Passion of the Women’s Football Alliance and this year she was selected to compete overseas in the Olympics.

Jana played wide receiver for the US National Team that won gold over Great Britain.

The team has been practicing since late July and played three games in a span of nine days, beating Germany, Finland and then Great Britain in the championship game.

