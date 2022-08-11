Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.

Glen L. Daugherty, 70, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born January 5, 1952, in Marietta, a son of Chet and Norma Neville Daugherty.

Glen was a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 53, Local 93. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Marines and served in Vietnam from 10/25/1971 to 1/6/1972 and was awarded the Vietnam Service Metal. He was a member of VFW 5108. He enjoyed bumper pool and was known for his competitive nature which he passed on to his children and grandchildren.

On September 30, 1972, he married Cathy Jo Hill, who preceded him in death. Surviving are his children: Dustin (Mary) Daugherty and Shawna McKnight; grandchildren: Kelsea (Sam) Bashioum, Kylie Daugherty, Kyle Daugherty, and Jacey McKnight, one great granddaughter Oakleigh Bashioum; sister Bobbie Jo Baker of Cleveland and his good pal Eric Drake.

Preceding him in death were his parents, the love of his life Cathy “Jo” and three brothers, Ralph, Roger, and Jimmy Daugherty, and sister Connie Stewart.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.