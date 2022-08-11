Obituary: Lancaster, Richard Elwood “Dick”

Richard Elwood Dick Lancaster Obit
Richard Elwood Dick Lancaster Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
Richard Elwood “Dick” Lancaster began his life on December 4, 1929, in Marietta, the son of the late Wesley and Eloise Hawk Lancaster. He went into his next life on August 9, 2022.

He was a Korean War veteran honorably discharged as a Corporal. Dick worked in retail sales at Kremer shoe store, Bonham’s department store, Roberts Men’s store, and First Settlement. He lived that work as he was a stylish dresser. He loved dancing, whether it was imitating Fred Astaire during the 50′s or doing the twist during the 60′s. He was an amateur artist in his spare time. Dick loved life and his family. He will be missed, but even though death can take the body, it cannot take the wonderful memories that family and friends are left with.

He is survived by two sisters, Jerrie Green (Morris) of Parkersburg, WV. Judy Lancaster of Zanesville, Ohio, and one brother, Michael Lancaster of Marietta, a special nephew, Rick Lancaster of Lowell, Ohio, and numerous other nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his beloved grandmother, Blanche Hawk, two sisters, Jean Butcher and Karen Bailey, and a special aunt, Edna Allen. The family would like to thank his caregiver, Kim Burke, and Hospice for their compassionate care of Dick.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday morning. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dick’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

