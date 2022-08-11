Obituary: Marks, Linda

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine, WV, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Emma Seabolt Neville of Sandyville, WV. She attended Sandyville High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Sonny Neville, and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Marks is survived by her husband, Melvin Blaine Marks; her children Melissa Fluharty, Tonya Todd, Dale (Ashley) Marks, and Steven Neville; grandchildren Cody Cottrell, Michael Cottrell, Derak Cottrell, Zachariah Nichols, Kristie Marks, Bonnie Starcher, Marie Starcher, Joshua Justice, David Kenny, Ben McCue, Layla McCue Emma Neville, and Hayden Call; siblings Betty (Billy) Harvey, Kenny (Maxine) Neville Timothy Neville, Aries Navarro, and Anthony Henderson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She worked at Family Resource Network in Grantsville, WV, and at Wirt Inflatables in Elizabeth, WV. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping others.

Per her wishes, she was cremated, and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain

Latest News

Glen L. Daugherty Obit
Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.
Gerald Joseph Melancon Obit
Obituary: Melancon, Gerald Joseph
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia Lynn
Phyllis Mae Nichols Walters Obit
Obituary: Walters, Phyllis Mae Nichols