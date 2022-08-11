Obituary: Marks, Linda

Linda Marks, 67, of Palestine, WV, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Hubbard House in Charleston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Austin and Emma Seabolt Neville of Sandyville, WV. She attended Sandyville High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Sonny Neville, and two great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Marks is survived by her husband, Melvin Blaine Marks; her children Melissa Fluharty, Tonya Todd, Dale (Ashley) Marks, and Steven Neville; grandchildren Cody Cottrell, Michael Cottrell, Derak Cottrell, Zachariah Nichols, Kristie Marks, Bonnie Starcher, Marie Starcher, Joshua Justice, David Kenny, Ben McCue, Layla McCue Emma Neville, and Hayden Call; siblings Betty (Billy) Harvey, Kenny (Maxine) Neville Timothy Neville, Aries Navarro, and Anthony Henderson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She worked at Family Resource Network in Grantsville, WV, and at Wirt Inflatables in Elizabeth, WV. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and helping others.

Per her wishes, she was cremated, and no service is scheduled. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Marks family.

