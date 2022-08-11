Obituary: Melancon, Gerald Joseph

Gerald Joseph Melancon, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was born May 22, 1950, in St. Martinville, Louisiana, the son of the late Husville and Dorothy Mae (Babineaux) Melancon.

Family and friends were Gerald’s delight. He loved his family and was a wonderful man. In 1972, Gerald married the love of his life Mary Melancon in St. Martinville, Louisiana. Together they raised their children and helped many others with their children. Gerald was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV. Gerald was a member of Local 53 Heat and Frost from 1974 until his retirement in 2005.

He enjoyed volunteering with the Rock of Ages Ministries, working in the prisons sharing the love of God with them. He was known for collecting B dollars to purchase Bibles for the prisoners. God was gracious to allow him to share his time sharing the gospel with the lost.

Gerald is survived by his daughters Sherel Johnston (Dale), Billie Johnston, and Elizabeth Melancon; sister Olivia Landry (Barry); brother-in-laws Robert Willis, Matt Willis (Sherri), Cam Albert; grandchildren Chris Johnston (Daphne), Shane Johnston (Jennifer), Shanna Acors (Danny), Joseph Johnston (Abigail); great-grandchildren Grant Johnston, Grayer Johnston, Garrett Johnston, Owen Johnston, Elijah Johnston, Kennedy Johnston, Emory Johnston, Severi Acors, Sawer Acors, Savannah Acors, Mark Duncan; his special girl Rachelle Willis Duncan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Mary (Willis) Melancon; daughter Ione Healy; sister Sue Albert; grandson Scotty Johnston; his special boy Mark Willis; brother/sisters-in-law; and his son-in-law Robert Johnston.

Services will be 11:00 am Saturday at Landmark Baptist Church, with Pastor Mike Lamb officiating. The burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm Friday at the church until the time of the service on Saturday.

A special thank you to Dr. Sumaira Shafi and her staff. Also, a special thank you to Housecalls Hospice for taking such wonderful care of him.

Thanks especially to nurse Tabby.

