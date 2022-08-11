Obituary: Oates, Gary E.

Gary E. Oates, 73, of Waverly, WV, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Ruby Helen (Patterson) Oates of Parkersburg and the late Edward J. Oates.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1967 and retired from Pleasants Power Station. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, where he was a former usher. He served in the United States Army Reserve. He was a former president of the West Virginia Soil Conservation Districts; a member of the West Virginia Angus Association, American Angus Association, West Virginia Cattleman Association, West Virginia Farm Bureau, Pioneer Corvette Association, Vintage Racing Group, and Farm Service Agency. He was active in road course racing. The most important things in his life were farming and his family.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Connie (Young) Oates; son Dr. Gary Oates (Kaela) of Waverly, WV; and two grandchildren, Carter and Emily Oates.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister Judy and an infant grandson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant.

Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with a Wake Service at 4:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkersburg Catholic School Foundations, 3201 Fairview Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

