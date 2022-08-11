Obituary: Walters, Phyllis Mae Nichols

Phyllis Mae Nichols Walters peacefully passed from this life on August 10, 2022. She was born February 24, 1934, in Alma, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Cecil L. Nichols and Lillian Meredith Nichols.

She was a graduate of Tyler County High School, class of 1952, and a member of the Tyler County High School Band. She was a 1954 graduate of West Virginia Business College in Clarksburg, West Virginia. She worked at PPG Chemical Plant from 1954 - 1968 until she moved with her husband to Pennsylvania. Phyllis also worked at Challenger Electrical (Union Insulating) until it closed its Parkersburg, West Virginia location. Later, she worked at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and retired in 2009.

Phyllis was a member of the South Parkersburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, staying in touch with her friends, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Andrew Walters. Phyllis and Tommy were high school sweethearts and married in 1956. He passed away in 2002, and she has missed him every day.

Phyllis is survived by a daughter, Lori Jill Myers (Greg) of Washington, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Andrew Kemp Myers and Jill Nicole Myers of Washington, West Virginia, who she adored and loved so much, she always said that when they were happy she was happy. She is also survived by her devoted brother, Harry Nichols (Beverly) of Parkersburg, West Virginia, with whom she was very close. Along with being siblings, they have also been neighbors for 47 years.

Her philosophy was what her dad always told her. “If you can’t say something good about someone, don’t say anything at all.” She never forgot his words.

Services will be held at 1 PM Monday, August 15, 2022, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Reverend Greg Myers officiating. Interment will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, Tyler County, WV. Visitation will be Monday from 11 AM to 1 PM at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Walters family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.