Relay for Life will be in Belpre

Relay for Life - Belpre
Relay for Life - Belpre(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Relay for Life is having an event in Belpre.

The event will take place Saturday with music starting at 4 pm at Civitan Park.

The theme for the event is Dr. Seuss so to go with the theme a team is going to have a photo booth set up for people to get pictures with the Grinch.

Carmen Hathaway shared how the proceeds will help cancer patients

Hathaway said, “Anyone can come and buy some delicious food and snacks and things like that from our relay teams. It also supports your American Cancer Society and their efforts in funding research across the nation.”

Along with the photo booth and music there will be an auction and different snacks that teams will be selling as fundraisers.

All proceeds will be going towards cancer research.

For more information visit Relay for Life Washington County on Facebook:

Relay for Life - Washington County

