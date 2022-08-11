Rescued beagle puppies visit nursing home

Recently rescued beagle puppies visited a nursing home in Virginia. (Credit: WJLA via CNN Newsoure)
By WJLA Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) - Six-week-old beagle puppies rescued from a Virginia breeding facility visited seniors at a nursing home in Fairfax County.

“Oh, I like it. I like puppies. I haven’t had one in a long time,” resident Julia Doyle said.

The staff at Promedica Skilled Nursing had heard about the ongoing mission to save 4,000 beagles that were bred to be sold to labs for experimentation, so they reached out to Homeward Trails Animal Shelter to ask whether any of the recently rescued puppies might be able to stop by.

“We’re always looking for fun activities for our residents and I thought, you know, there’s nothing more fun or that would bring joy to the residents than having some puppies visit,” nursing home staff Cindy Oplinger said.

There was lots of joy from both the residents and the puppies on Wednesday afternoon.

“Oh, we used to have a beagle and it’s so nice to see a puppy again. I love puppies,” resident Carol Brashares said.

It was a successful outing for the puppies eager to be loved and to give love as well.

“I think everybody wins. Yeah, it’s wonderful, and that was the whole point of bringing in the puppies today. We couldn’t be happier,” Oplinger said.

Copyright 2022 WJLA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County
Victor L. Thompson trial
UPDATE: Motion hearing held for Victor L. Thompson ahead of murder trial
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school

Latest News

McDonald’s has 109 restaurants in Ukraine but didn’t say Thursday how many would reopen.
Big Mac is coming back: McDonald’s to reopen in Ukraine
Arts and entertainment events happening August 11th-14th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Daybreak - Artsbridge - August 11th
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - August 11th-14th
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal