Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - “Well, the very best day of the year is upon us. Which is the very first day of school,” says Belpre Elementary School principal, Lauren Keeling. “There’s nothing like it at Belpre Elementary and we just love welcoming our kids back!”

With the beginning of school just around the corner, Belpre City School officials say they are getting excited to have students back in the classroom.

Teachers say they are especially looking forward to the “performance-based classes” that are meant to help students with creativity.

“So, that’s become another opportunity for students to have a performance task to engage in,” says Belpre City Schools superintendent, Jeff Greenley.

Kindergarten students will get to grow plants in a garden at the elementary school. Fourth graders will learn how to play the ukulele. Fifth graders will create plays based on lessons in history class. A program that launched last year at the high school teaches critical thinking and communication.

“There’s no one new program I can point to. I think by design we’re trying to pollinate everything that we do here and infuse it with that 21st century competency,” says Greenley. “And so, in ways large and small we’ll see that continue to develop and students will feel a difference in classroom.”

School officials say that these courses are innovative and will help students get ahead.

“So, one of our priority goals here at Belpre Elementary School is helping our children achieve academic improvement,” says Keeling. “And then also transformational change. And we try to do that in the ways that we work our academic content into application into the real world.”

The first day for Belpre City Schools is Thursday, August 18.

