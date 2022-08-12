Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation says that it is seeing a significant increase in interest from the Washington County community in its Imagination Library.

The foundation is reporting that the program has 11 hundred children under the age of five already registered for the imagination library, which is 34 percent of the eligible kids in the program.

And have roughly two hundred children on a waitlist.

The foundation’s communications and marketing director, Courtney Wentz says that many are attracted to the program for how available it is -- such as in local laundromats with the foundation’s “Laundromat Libraries” project -- and its affordability.

“And it’s a very affordable program. It’s only two dollars and ten cents a month per kid. But that just kind of shows how popular the program is and how many people are wanting to take advantage of it. So now we’re back to this waitlist and looking for another way to satisfy that,” says Wentz.

The foundation also says that the visit of the library’s founder and music icon, Dolly Parton is another reason for the significant buzz around the program.

Dolly spoke about the reason for the program, her want for teaching reading and writing and even sang two songs for those in attendance up in Columbus.

