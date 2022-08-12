Meet WTAP’s Pet of the Week: Chevy

By Andrew Noll
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Chevy! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Chevy is a Pitbull Terrier mix! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Chevy is three years old and weighs 75 pounds. He is strong on a leash and would do best with an experienced handler.

Chevy has a friendly, outgoing personality and loves his people friends (including older children), but he does NOT welcome other dogs or cats in his circle of friends.

Chevy is looking for a home where he could be an ‘only child’ and soak up all of the attention (and treats) for himself.

If you are looking to adopt Chevy or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website http://hsov.org and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

