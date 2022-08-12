Obituary: Blair, Larry B.

Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center. He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair.

He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41 1/2 years of service.

Larry is survived by his wife, Velda Blair; daughter, Dawn Blair of Georgia; son, Dustin Blair of Waverly, WV; one step-son, David Eaton of Belpre; three step-daughters, Cindi Cobb of Vienna, Amanda Dudley of New Parish, OH, Diana Stewart of Vienna; one sister, Barb Sprouse of NC; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special friend Larry Lauderman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held Monday 12:00 pm -2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

