Obituary: Blair, Larry B.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry B. Blair, 84, of Parkersburg, died August 11, 2022, at the Parkersburg Care Center.  He was born on October 19, 1937, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the son of the late Kenneth and Willa Deem Blair.

He was a US AirForce veteran and retired from John Manville after 41 1/2 years of service.

Larry is survived by his wife, Velda Blair; daughter, Dawn Blair of Georgia; son, Dustin Blair of Waverly, WV; one step-son, David Eaton of Belpre; three step-daughters, Cindi Cobb of Vienna, Amanda Dudley of New Parish, OH, Diana Stewart of Vienna; one sister, Barb Sprouse of NC; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a special friend Larry Lauderman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers.

Funeral services will be Monday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Visitation will be held  Monday 12:00 pm -2:00 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Clark, Thomas J.
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Barbara Jane Christman Obit
Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane
Glen L. Daugherty Obit
Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.