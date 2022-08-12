Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”

Jose Dionicio “Rudy” Chavez, 62, of Little Hocking, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born September 7, 1959, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is the son of the late Orlando and Angie Montoya, who were from Belen, New Mexico. He is the husband to the love of his life, Michele R. Miller, and father to his cherished children Donnicio Chavez Christopher Chavez, Natasha Beasley, and Lakeyn Chavez.

He is survived by his sister, Margaret (Louis) Janssen of Parkersburg, WV and all of his loving nieces and nephews. He was an amazing papaw to his grandson Julius Beckham Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents, along with his father-in-law, Paul D. Miller, his stepson, Quinten Alan Crouch, and his brothers, Joe Chavez and Raymond Montoya.

Rudy lived his life to the fullest, like riding his bike across the desert. He was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved to laugh and make people laugh by leaving his water bottle lying around everywhere he went. His favorite thing was listening to rock music, fixing cars, and spending time with his friends and family, especially when it involved his sister’s tamales. He graduated with honors in welding at WVUP.

A celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Visitation will be on Monday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

