Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane

Barbara Jane Christman, 81, of Stafford, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Stellar Care Center, Woodsfield, Ohio.

She was born near Stafford, Ohio, on February 20, 1941, a daughter of the late James Thomas Robinson and Edna Jane Dickson Robinson.

Barbara was a retired hairdresser and was the former owner of Barb’s Beauty Salon, Stafford, Ohio. She was a member of the Stafford United Methodist Church, Stafford, Ohio, where she was involved in the United Methodist Women’s Club and enjoyed playing the piano at church for many years.

She enjoyed quilting, baking, and spending time with her family. Her faith in Christ and her church activities were a central part of her life, and she passed those values to her children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Larry Christman; a brother, Tom Robinson; a brother-in-law, Neil Christman, and Donald Kilburn.

Surviving are her husband, Larry S. Christman, whom she married on June 10, 1962, two daughters, Tracey Jane (Bud) Haney of Shadyside, Ohio, Tonya Jo (Brad) Balch of Terre Huate, Indiana; two sons, Troy (Sue) Christman of Belpre, Ohio and Travis (Angie) Christman of Lowell, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Nathaniel (Ashley) Haney, Rebecca (Ty) Tobiczyk, Greg (Kelsey) Balch, Katy (Kevin) Kimmie, Kala (Jeff) Sheets, Olivia (Mac) Irwin, Emma Christman, Ellie Christman, Joel Christman, Eli Christman; great-grandchildren, Wesley Haney, Mila & Naomi Balch, Elizabeth & Jackson Kimmie, Owen & Ava Sheets; two sisters-in-law, Judy Kilburn of Lewisville, Ohio and Sharon Robinson of Woodsfield, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received at the Watters Funeral Home, 37501 State Route 78, Woodsfield, Ohio, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 14, 2022, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, with Rev. Travis Christman and Rev. Steve Sparling officiating.

Burial will follow in the Stafford Cemetery, Stafford, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stafford UMC, 30127 Main Street, Stafford, Ohio.

