Obituary: Clark, Thomas J.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Thomas J. Clark, 74, of Marietta passed away at 5:45 am, Thursday August 11, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born May 11, 1948 in Perry County, Ohio.

Tom had been employed by Noble County Correctional Center and was a master carpenter.  He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and was a member of Marietta Church of God.

On November 24, 2006, he married Ceila Daff who survives.  He is also survived by 4 children from a previous marriage and several grandchildren and also 2 step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Aug. 15) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home will burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery.  Friends may call at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

