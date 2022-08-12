Obituary: Frame, Vernon Lee

Vernon Lee Frame, 72, of Rosedale, WV, passed away on August 12, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 5, 1950, in Stumptown, WV, a son of the late William Creed Frame and Mary Lucille Lanham.

Vernon retired from Labors Union 1085. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his son, Mark Frame of Marietta; daughter, Linda Hensley of Tuppers Plains, OH; step-sons, David (Debbie) Wilson of Marietta, Scott Wilson; step-daughter, Kelly (Steve) Snider; brothers, Clelly “Tub” (Charlotte) Frame of Rosedale, WV; sister, Betty Crutcher of Carlsbad, NM; two grandsons, Tyler and Nathan; four step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Patricia; 2nd wife, Barbara; three brothers; three sisters; and stepson, Mike Wilson.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Frame family.

