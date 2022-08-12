Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons, 53, of Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Roger Lee Powell Sr. and Sandra Lynn Parsons, passed away on August 9th, 2022, after a long, difficult battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by family and friends.

Cynthia was a Parkersburg native who attended Parkersburg High School. She enjoyed spending time outdoors and was an avid animal lover. She was a proud member of the KISS Army since the beginning and remained loyal to her favorite musician, Gene Simmons, throughout the years.

She is survived by her mother, Sandra Lynn Parsons of Parkersburg, daughter Megan Nicole Noveron-Hernandez (Jesus) of Parkersburg, and daughter Treasa Ann Amick, also of Parkersburg.

In addition to her father, Roger Lee Powell Sr., she is preceded in death by her granddaughter Nevaeh Alynn Noveron and her grandparents, Ofa Clair and Virginia Parsons.

A celebration of life for Cynthia will be held at Fort Boreman Park, located in Parkersburg, WV, on Saturday, August 20th at 6 pm.

There will be refreshments and a small meal followed by a candlelight service in which guests are welcomed to offer any fun or loving memories they have of Cyndi.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact one of Cynthia’s daughters.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Blair, Larry B.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Clark, Thomas J.
Barbara Jane Christman Obit
Obituary: Christman, Barbara Jane
Glen L. Daugherty Obit
Obituary: Daugherty, Glen L.