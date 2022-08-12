Obituary: Woodburn, Harold Dean

Harold Dean Woodburn, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV, on August 6, 2022.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on April 8, 1939, and was the son of the late Raymond Harold Woodburn and Mildred Hunter Woodburn.

He retired from Elkem Co and had been an Army Veteran.

Survivors include his wife, Deb Woodburn, daughter, Tami Woodburn of Franklin, TN, son Scott (Amanda) Woodburn of Belpre, Ohio, daughter, Traci Woodburn Miller (Mark) of Jacksonville, FL, eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Patty Woodburn Frost (Jim) of Athens, Ohio, and Martha Woodburn Bickle (Ed) of Coshocton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenny Woodburn.

At this time, no services are planned at his request.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.