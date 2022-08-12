Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season.

The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth.

They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience is a huge factor going into this season.

Parkersburg lost two members of their varsity team from last year and the returning core is prepared to make another run at the state title.

