Parkersburg Volleyball team prepares for run at state title

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg volleyball team made the state tournament this past season after a great regular season.

The Lady Big Reds finished second in their regional tournament and secured a playoff berth.

They fell to Morgantown in the opening round of the state tournament but the experience is a huge factor going into this season.

Parkersburg lost two members of their varsity team from last year and the returning core is prepared to make another run at the state title.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

Latest News

ST. MARYS FIRST LOOK
Football Frenzy First Look: St. Marys Blue Devils
Marietta First Look
Football Frenzy First Look: Marietta Tigers
Jana Meister Int
Gold Medalist returns home after World Tournament
Belpre First Look
Football Frenzy First Look: Belpre Golden Eagles