Planned MonPower outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - MonPower has a planned outage on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to replace three line support structures.

The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Le Roy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg, Ravenswood, Reedy, Rockport, Sandyville and Walker.

This will generally affect customers in southern Wood County and most of Wirt County. Customers who will be affected and for whom MonPower has current contact information have been notified about the planned outage.

