Police: K-9 to receive full honors after dying in line of duty

A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while...
A police K-9 has died in Louisiana after the department said the animal became ill while responding to a call.(Slidell Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (Gray News) - A police department in Louisiana is mourning the loss of a police dog.

The Slidell Police Department reports a K-9 named Kano became ill while responding to a call on Thursday. The animal was rushed to the vet but later died.

Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said it is “with a heavy heart” that the department shared the news of the passing of Kano.

The department said this was a tragic time for the Slidell police family, especially Sgt. Jake Morris and his immediate family, as Kano was part of the family.

According to the police chief, more information regarding service arrangements would be shared later, with Kano receiving full honors.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear
Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear
A Florida sheriff said a woman was charged with animal cruelty after obtaining video of her...
GRAPHIC: Woman drowns Chihuahua in pool, brags about it on social media, sheriff says