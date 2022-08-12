Rivers, trails and ales festival returns to Marietta for the weekend

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The festival is back in full force for the first time since the pandemic. Festival director, Eric Dowler, says last year they held a smaller event but it isn’t the magnitude they expect it to be this week.

Dowler says they pride of the festival is being a family friendly event.

“The festival runs on the motto of ‘for all’. It’s completely family friendly and age friendly no matter what your skill level is on any event and that’s why we try to offer as much of it as we can for free as well because maybe it’s something new you’ve never tried out. Maybe you haven’t done yoga before, hiked, or done some trail running,” Dowler said.

While they do lean heavily on being a family friendly event they also have entertainment for the adults that help bring them closer.

“As the event sort of progresses people get a little more talkative with each other and you’ll see more people talking maybe with people they don’t know just getting to know each other,” Director of Ales, Jeremy Stackpole says.

Festivals like these help the community come together and appreciate where they live and the people they live with.

“It brings people in from out of town and also shows our locals it’s great to go out and enjoy our downtown, the rivers, the trails and all the pieces we have in this community all year long,” Dowler said.

To buy tickets for the beer fest you can visit the ales tab on the festival website.

