WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The heart and stroke walk will be taking place on October 13th for WVU Medicine at Camden Clark.

And with the kickoff beginning, there are plenty of fun activities for employees and partners with the hospital.

“So, today is our kickoff event,” says cardiologist, David Gnegy. “We’re doing a picnic, the dunk tank. That’s why I’m dressed like I am. But we’re trying to get people aware of the Heart Walk coming up in two months to get the momentum behind the fundraising.”

Hospital officials and event organizers want to educate as many people as they can about the disease. It’s an especially important message for West Virgina. The state is in the top ten for the states with the highest heart disease mortality.

“Heart disease still remains the number one killer in the United States. And that we rank so poorly within the cohort of all the states really speaks to the work that we have ahead of us as a hospital and as a cardiology group,” says Camden Clark Medical Center cardiovascular services director, Kristina Brooks.

The goal is to raise $60 thousand. The hospital is holding fundraising competitions in the hospital and with businesses that partner with them.

“The buy-in from our hospital community. We got outside the hospital community coming in,” says Gnegy. “I think it’s wonderful to see that type of support for this. Getting the ball rolling, getting it recognized. Hopefully, by starting off like this, we’re going to get the best outpouring of people for the Heart Walk that we’ve ever had.”

Officials say this is about encouraging people to start a healthy lifestyle.

“That’s why the heart walk is so important,” says Gnegy. “It just gets people behind starting that exercise, that walk. So, we invite anyone to come out and join us for the walk. We do a simple walk around City Park. Whatever you can do in terms of the walk is great. But it’s a start on a healthy lifestyle.”

The next fundraising event will be on September 10th with a sip and shop event at Crown Florals.

Tickets for the event will be sold for 20 dollars each and you can call the director of cardiovascular services at WVU Medicine Camden Clark at 304-424-2132.

