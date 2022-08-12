You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt

The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than...
The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m.(WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022.

The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.

A proficiency test will be conducted for all applicants. This test will consist of shooting five arrows at a target, 20 yards ground level, 4 shots must be in the kill zone of the target.

The test dates will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 p.m.

This management program is important to the community to help with the deer population within the city. Last year, there were approximately 60 deer harvested. You do not have to be a city resident to apply, however, you must have a valid West Virginia hunting license.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to call Lt. Eichhorn at 304-424-8589.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
According to a post on the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Eric Charles Liotti...
Parkersburg man arrested following police pursuit in Jackson County

Latest News

Planned MonPower outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
Marietta Community Foundation sees increased interest and registration for Imagination Library
Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear
Belpre City Schools preparing for upcoming schoolyear
Aspire Autism
Aspire Autism held a ribbon cutting ceremony