You can now submit your application for the Parkersburg Urban Deer Hunt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2022 City of Parkersburg Urban Deer Management Hunt application process began on August 11, 2022.

The applications are available at the Parkersburg Police Department, 3rd floor of the Municipal Building # 1 Government Square, Parkersburg, WV. The applications will need to be returned to the Parkersburg Police Department no later than August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. There are a total of 30 permits available that will be given through a draw/or lottery system.

A proficiency test will be conducted for all applicants. This test will consist of shooting five arrows at a target, 20 yards ground level, 4 shots must be in the kill zone of the target.

The test dates will be Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 5 p.m.

This management program is important to the community to help with the deer population within the city. Last year, there were approximately 60 deer harvested. You do not have to be a city resident to apply, however, you must have a valid West Virginia hunting license.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to call Lt. Eichhorn at 304-424-8589.

