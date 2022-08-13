Kelly’s Closet’s Operation Kid’s Soles is underway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kelly’s closet volunteers gathered today to sort shoes for Operation Kid’s soles.

The Healthy Community coalition donated $10,000 to help this operation take place and founder of Kelly’s Closet, Kelly Polinsky says community togetherness is the reason events like these can take place.

“Community is everything without the community we wouldn’t be able to put on something like this. It’s the community putting this together, the community resource providers putting this together. It’s about a coalition of people coming together to serve the community around us,” Polinsky said.

Another example of the community coming together is the Thrive Worship Center, they let Polinsky use their church space as a place for events like these to get organized. Church Pastor Bill Frey says that’s what community is all about.

“Serving the community is part of what the church should be doing, and Kelly’s closet is one of the ways we do serve the community, maybe one of the greatest ways that we serve the community. It’s very important to us we want to be able to help people who are in need, we want to be able to provide,” Frey said.

The giveaway will take place August 20 at 1005 14th street here in Parkersburg from 5-6p.m.

If you want to donate shoes you are only allowed to donate close-toed shoes at InMotion physical therapy in Vienna, play it again sports or the foyer of Children’s Listening Place. You can also donate shoes after August 20 at Kelly’s closet.

