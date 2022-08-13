Lake Superior Splendor Trip- Day 1

PARKERSBURG, Wv. (WTAP) - This is a running blog of the Holiday Vacations trip to Lake Superior hosted by Kirk Greenfield.

It will be more of a stream of consciousness than formal reporting, as I share impressions and experiences, rather than news facts and figures. As a result, the opinions expressed are mine alone, and not the station nor Holiday Vacations.

It’s no secret that the first day is always the hardest for me, for a number of reasons. First, I’m working a full shift the night before, and have to drive home, get to bed, get up early, and welcome our guests as they board.

But this year, things have changed just a bit. Due to a change of schedules, I’m welcoming our guests alone, as we ride a motor coach from the MOV north to a Pittsburgh flight to Duluth, MN. We will meet our Holiday Vacations Travel Director in Pittsburgh. This is a change, as I have to remember the welcoming speech and details to check with each passenger... do they have their photo ID, all medications, a medications list to put on file, any cell phones, checked bags, and so on. Any new mask policy, a ban on smoking and perfumes on the motorcoach, and how to make the trip the best possible. Also, the plan for rotating seats on the motorcoach each day, so that everyone has a new view, and new neighbors to meet and chat with over the trip.

This shouldn’t be a problem, given the number of trips that we’ve been on over the years, but the additional responsibility caught me off-guard this time. I hope I can remember each as we board 8 in Parkersburg, and another 12 in Marietta. We will also collect another 14 or so in Duluth, Minnesota to join our motorcoach tour across the southern border of Lake Superior.

The trip is appealing for a number of reasons, including that it is entirely within the US borders. No passport or foreign travel involved this time out. And for me, it’s an opportunity to see a new portion of the country and my home state. My wife and I are Michiganders...born and raised in separate rural parts of Michigan. We met at Michigan State U, and have seen many of the sights and locations in the lower peninsula. However, it has been decades since we have visited the Big Mac bridge, Mackinaw Island and Greenfield Village.

I am reminded not to try to tell our guests too much in advance, nor how our prior visits went, as no one wants to hear about your vacation while ON THEIR vacation. So, I will keep a lot of our memories to ourselves, and make new ones with our guests. I’m hopeful that they will find them as exciting and stimulating as we once did.

-------------------------------------

Truth in posting:

The above paragraphs were written prior to departing.

In fact, the actual departure and pick-ups went exceedingly smoothly. We were early by 5 to 10 minutes all the way down the schedule and picked up a total of 20 guests in the MOV. I even remembered my speech to remind them what they needed... however, I confess to becoming a bit lightheaded and fuzzy after picking up the second batch right on time.

You see, I couldn’t sleep the night before, and got only about two hours solid sleep before rising and driving to Parkersburg. So during the 3 hour drive to the Pittsburgh airport, I cat nap a bit. Still, it all goes smoothly and we meet our tour director right on time.

We check our baggage and discover the kiosks are not accepting credit cards at the moment, so we all move over to stand in line in front of a human. It still goes well, and we depart for the gate with a 1pm flight time. We board and all goes well with more napping and a smooth flight.

However, the captain does advise us that landing in Minneapolis will be a bit bumpy due to expected turbulence. He’s right. He had to fight a wicked cross-wind on approach, and landed us safely on time.

But the real surprise is upon landing and waiting at baggage claim. We discover that two of our regular guests are missing their bags. After an extended wait, it is discovered that one bag never left Pittsburgh. The other has flown to Atlanta for some reason. It is Delta Airlines’ mistake, and they promise to make it right. They will retrieve those two bags and get them to us in Duluth as soon as possible. In the meantime, we all assure the two women that we will help them out by stopping at a Wallgreens for any personal items they may need, and several of us offer windbreakers, coats, jackets, sweatshirts... whatever fits, so that they will be able to enjoy Saturday with us until the bags arrive.

It’s no small offer. The high temp is only 70F here today, with occasional drizzle and fog. And as I write this at 9:30pm Central Time zone, the temp has dropped into the 50s... with a 20 MPH wind out of the east. We will be doing a lake cruise and dinner as well enjoying attractions in the port of Duluth tomorrow.

Already as we tuck in tonight, we have seen the rising bridge raise for the “Arthur Anderson” (Yes, THAT AA ship...the sister ship linked to sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald back in Nov. 1975.) as she passes out to Lake Superior from dock. She is STILL in service after all these years.

Our tour director is a wealth of info on Great Lake Freighters, as she lives along Lake Huron... and is a self-proclaimed “boat-nerd”. It’s a fortunate choice for us, as she can interpret what we will be seeing this coming week.

As I prepare to post this entry, I’m not certain where it’s going to appear on our website, nor how frequently I will be able to update this blog. But it’s nice to be back “on-the-road” again after a 3 year hiatus due to the pandemic.

