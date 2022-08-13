Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

WTAP News @ 11
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion.

The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.

Dianne Lough said, “They just kept at it and it developed into this big idea, but they wanted to do something unusual to make a big impression and a lasting memory for the class and all the people here.”

The sculpture was made with river sand and designed with Parkersburg and West Virginia in mind. It has a river and pine trees included around the sculpture.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
A flood watch continues for some parts of West Virginia. Remember to turn around, don't drown.
Flooding reported in parts of Wood and Jackson Counties due to heavy rain
The third suspect has been reported as a runaway juvenile.
Shooting suspect is reported as a runaway juvenile
Police Officer Returns to School
Parkersburg Police Officer is returning to school
Starting Aug 15th, the bridge will only allow traffic from Parkersburg to Belpre.
Memorial Bridge will soon transition to one-way only

Latest News

Cut off from fuel, Ukraine farmers must use one-horse plow
Locals are crossing borders and combining their skills and abilities to help those in Ukraine
Rivers, trails and ales
Rivers, trails and ales festival returns to Marietta for the weekend
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds heart and stroke walk kickoff
Football Frenzy First Look: St. Marys Blue Devils