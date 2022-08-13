Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A sand sculpture was created for the Parkersburg High School class reunion.

The sculpture was created over the past few days and was finished this evening as a part of the PHS class of 1967 reunion. The sculptors are a husband and wife team who went to PHS and in recent years started sculpting sand. Mike and Dianne Lough talked about why the class decided to have a sand sculpture.

Dianne Lough said, “They just kept at it and it developed into this big idea, but they wanted to do something unusual to make a big impression and a lasting memory for the class and all the people here.”

The sculpture was made with river sand and designed with Parkersburg and West Virginia in mind. It has a river and pine trees included around the sculpture.

