First Baptist church hosts Parkersburg Ice Cream Social

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many people gathered at the ice cream social who have struggled with problems in the past.

But to be at the social that means they all came out in what they think was a better situation for them.

This also applies for Dante Burchfield who is now two years clean and knows now that he needs to help others who are in the same situation he was.

“Just having an opportunity to give back what’s been given to me. I was out in the street much like out here but in Chinatown in Hawaii, I had spent every last penny I had, lost every connection I had, and God restored my life man,” Burchfield said.

In order to restore his life he says that he had to stop living for himself and figure out what it was he wanted to live for. For him that answer was right in front of his eyes.

“My family is here we’re enjoying a hot dog and some fun. My daughter is having a blast. We have guys in the dunk tank and it’s all smiles and good times. And that’s part of recovery, experiencing fun in recovery, family and restoring the community,” said Burchfield

Burchfield believes that events like these to raise awareness is just the start of a revolutionary takeover for Hope Center Ministries.

“I believe the house that we’re at right now is going to set the model, it’s going to set the tone for what hope center ministries does and what we mean to do. I’d like to see a women’s center open up, I’d like to see more families restored, I’d like to see kids with their parents and just a healthy community of people who work together,” Burchfield said.

