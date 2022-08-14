Lake Superior Splendor -- Bayside, WI

BAYSIDE, WI (WTAP) - This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories of the Holiday Vacation tour “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations.

Well, we got up early Sunday and departed Duluth, traveling east along Route 2 through the next community across the bridge, Superior in Wisconsin. This is very much a bedroom community to Duluth, though we saw the long loading structures for taikanite into the “Lakers” we observed from last evening’s lake cruise.

Now we continue for about 90 minutes by motor coach to Route 13 and approach Bayside, a small artist, tourist and harbor community where our tour of the Apostille Islands will depart. The origin of the Apostille Island name is lost to history, though there are several stories. One is that they thought there were 12, not 21. Another says 12 were visible from one point, and the name stuck.

We board the excursion ship and choose to sit up top under the cloudy skies as the fog begins to lift. Very shortly, the breeze from our ships passage makes us tighten down our hoodies, as the temperature is in the mid 60s plus windchill. Most of our guests have decided to sit inside the main deck on the left, where the view of the passing islands will be better. Some brave the wind up top, near where the captain is giving us a running commentary on the history of the islands, special features, and sights to see.

Almost immediately, we see an American Bald Eagle perched high in a shoreline tree. A little later, a second is spotted, but is not as visible. The captain stops the ship, and slowly spins so that all get the best chance to view it. He repeats this maneuver several times along the trip so that all sides of the ship can view the feature.

He also is very entertaining, mixing humor with the history, and being self-effacing as well. He makes the 2.5 hour round trip very enjoyable, though a bit windy at times. We also so the lighthouse on Devil’s Island, the unusual shore level rock caves carved by centuries of storms and wave action. Several of the rock arches have collapsed, so we are surprised when a small dingy pops out of one cave, carefully maneuvering in an out. It is the tender craft from another tour company who are giving their clients the “inside view” of the rock caves. It looks thrilling.

We also so yet another big ore freighter making to pass the outmost island just as we go around the northern point, so we get a good look at the shipping lane as we turn around. We’re well satisfied as we return to the port to dock once again.

We walk up the pier to the small Bayside community and elect to eat at the Bayside Inn. They have a tasty lunch special of fried chicken sandwich and fries, and cup of clam chowder. Others go for the white fish and fries. The portions are large, and the view down the pier to the dock improves with bright sunshine as we finish up.

Another hour of free time allows us to wander the art shops, gift shoppes and also find ice-cream cones for those still hungry again. Returning to the motor coach, we retrace our steps to Route 2 and find the Great Lakes Information Center newly opened. This wonderful visitors’ center was just finished prior to the Pandemic, and so has been sitting closed for 2-or-3 years. We are some of the first to enjoy the dioramas, historical displays, films and the tremendous view from the five story tower.

A few of us nod off during the 15 minute videos presented in the darkened theater, but we all enjoy the piece on the Edmund Fitzgerald. We return to the bus and travel once more just a few miles to our new hotel for the evening in Ashland. We are told a surprise dinner will be held tonight, however, our early morning call at 5am is necessary because we will be motoring 250 miles across the upper peninsula of Michigan on Monday. This long trek is necessary to get to the straights of Mackinaw and prepare to visit Mackinaw Island.

We are cautioned to shop and pack any snacks we may want to take on the island, as prices there will be frightful higher, so we take advantage of the Walgreen’s across the street from our hotel for various light lunch snacks. It’s time to prepare for tonight’s surprise dinner, so I must break off the tale at this point. Hopefully, we will have internet service at the next location so that I can continue tomorrow.

