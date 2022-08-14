Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community

PKB Ice Cream Social
PKB Ice Cream Social(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg ice cream social will be held tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church on Market St.

The social will benefit the hope center ministries that have the goal of restoring community.

“My goal is for families to be restored and these guys to be back as active members of our community. So, being able to be out and enjoying themselves at an event like this where we can play cornhole and we can jump around on a bounce house, hang out with their kids and eat ice cream or just enjoy the music and enjoy the company of family and other members of this society,” Director of Hope Center Ministries Brian McClure.

The event is free to attend but there will be cheap food and entertainment options that will go to Hope Center Ministries.

