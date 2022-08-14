Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk

The crowd listens to the live band before the speakers hit the stage and the walk itself begins.
The crowd listens to the live band before the speakers hit the stage and the walk itself begins.(Laura Bowen)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the seventh year in a row Peer Solutions Behavioral Health will host their Memorial Walk.

The walk is held for people who members of our community who have lost family members due to an overdose.

The event is a free event that will have food, entertainment and resource tables for all who attend.

For the organizer of the event ,Rich Walters, one of the most important aspects of the memorial walk is the community it creates.

“Over the past seven years we’ve seen so much loss from a community standpoint that somebody had to stand up. We essentially created the event for not only the walk for the people who no longer have a voice but also to provide a platform and a place for the loved ones to come so that they can connect with people,” Walters said.

The walk will be held August 20 at the Parkersburg City Park horseshoe from 1-5 p.m.

For more information about the walk you can visit the event page for the memorial walk.

