Police: 2 brothers dead after driver crashes into NC Hardee’s

The crash is under investigation.
The crash is under investigation.(Gray News, file)
By WITN staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Police say two brothers are dead after a vehicle drove into a Hardee’s in Wilson, North Carolina.

The Wilson Police Department says 78-year-old Jesse Lawrence, of Wilson, has been identified as the driver.

Police say Lawrence drove into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road Sunday morning around 9:47 and hit two victims. They have been identified as brothers Christopher Ruffin, 58, and Clay Ruffin, 62, both of Wilson.

WITN is told that Christopher Ruffin was pronounced dead at the scene, and Clay Ruffin was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, where he later died.

Police say Lawrence was taken to Wilson Medical Center, where he was treated and released. There is no information on charges or what led to the crash, although police do not believe it to be medical- or impairment-related.

The crash is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Copyright 2022 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
Members of the competitive swimming community are concerned with the Southwood Park Pool...
Swimming community concerned with renovations to Southwood Park pool
Sand Sculpture
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Jose Dionicio Rudy Chavez Obit
Obituary: Chavez, Jose Dionicio “Rudy”

Latest News

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
Police: Man drives into fundraiser crowd, then kills mother
A 22-year-old raising his little brother after parents passed away was gifted a remodeled home...
'I'm speechless': Organization remodels home for two brothers who lost their parents
A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon
The crowd listens to the live band before the speakers hit the stage and the walk itself begins.
Peer Solutions gets ready for their 7th annual Parkersburg Memorial Walk