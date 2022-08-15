8 bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on beach

Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel, about one mile west of the Beau Rivage.(viewer submitted)
By WLOX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A simple beach cleanup in Mississippi led to a startling discovery this weekend.

Volunteers with SFS Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine on a beach in Biloxi near the White House Hotel, WLOX reported.

Biloxi police confirmed the bricks were found but are waiting for further testing to say for certain if the bricks contain cocaine.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iron ore cargo ship docked at the Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette, Mich. on March, 31...
Lake Superior Splendor -- Duluth
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PKB Ice Cream Social
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Sand Sculpture
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

Latest News

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
Six Flags amusement park shooting near Chicago leaves 3 hurt
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
The child was found unresponsive in a car on Friday afternoon, according to the Carthage Police...
3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say