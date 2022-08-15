AAA: Average price of gas in W.Va. below $4 for the first time in months

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gas prices in West Virginia continue to fall and are nearly a dollar lower than the all-time high set in June, according to AAA.

The average gas price per gallon for regular fuel in West Virginia is $3.996, more than 15 cents lower than last week’s average of $4.15. The average price per gallon one month ago was $4.64.

While gas prices are falling, they are still more than a dollar higher than last year’s average. Last year, the average price per gallon was only $3.05.

Meanwhile, gas prices for mid-grade, premium and diesel fuels have all fallen at least 15 cents in the last week. AAA says mid-grade has dropped from $4.44 to $4.27, premium has fallen from $4.70 to $4.54 and diesel has fallen from $5.36 to $5.21.

Gas prices across north-central West Virginia continue to fall but at different rates. AAA reports the following average gas prices for NCWV:

  • Harrison County: $4.07
  • Marion County: $3.80
  • Lewis County: $3.98
  • Upshur County: $3.98
  • Randolph County: $3.92
  • Tucker County: $4.20
  • Barbour County: $3.97
  • Doddridge County: $4.17
  • Taylor County: $3.81
  • Gilmer County: $4.40
  • Ritchie County: $4.37
  • Webster County: $3.99
  • Monongalia County: $3.99
  • Hardy County: $4.21
  • Preston County: $4.01
  • Pocahontas County: $3.96

Last week, Marion County was the only county in north-central West Virginia with an average gas price below $4 a gallon.

West Virginia is still higher than the nation’s national average of $3.956.

