Football Frenzy First Look: Wirt County Tigers

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this Football Frenzy First Look, the Wirt County Tigers discussed their goals for this upcoming season as well as how they have progressed through the summer.

We are two weeks through the month of August which means two weeks through high school football camps.

The Tigers are looking forward to getting back in action on the field and getting back to the playoffs for this upcoming season.

After a 6-4 record this past season, the Tigers feel that they have improved a lot over the course of the summer.

With 14 out of 22 starters returning for this upcoming season, the Tigers did not have to work on teaching a game plan to a bunch of new players.

The amount of returning players, as well as six senior is a positive for a team that is looking to improve from last season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.