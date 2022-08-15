Lake Superior Splendor - Munising, MI

MUNISING, MI. (WTAP) -This is Kirk Greenfield’s personal blog of his impressions and memories of the Holiday Vacation tour “Lake Superior Splendor”. As a result, it is only his opinion and does not reflect the opinions of the TV station nor Holiday Vacations.

Well, I was half right on why we had to get up at 5 a.m. this morning. We had a lot of ground to cover across the upper peninsula today, however, we first left Ashland, Wisconsin from the Victorian-style hotel we stayed in, to drive to Munising and board an underwater shipwreck tour.

Our surprised dinner last evening was just enough to prepare us for an early evening, and we turned in just as the sunset on the veranda overlooking Lake Superior. The clouds rolled in and weather radar indicated the peninsula containing Bayside was just enough to block the rain from us. Thick clouds rolled in and the bay became foggy once more. But the bright sunshine of Sunday was a nice treat in the afternoon.

After a sack-lunch breakfast on the bus, we snoozed quite a bit, until arriving at Munising. We scattered for lunch on our own, finding various shops serving Pastys (Meat pies), deli sandwiches and ice cream again. We reassembled for the glass bottom boat cruise out to observe two Great Lakes shipwrecks that are still on the bottom. The cold water and lack of some parasites have preserved most of the wooden timbers. Our guide describes the circumstances of the sinking and why the wrecks are still found where they sank. Also, we toured along the edge of Bear Island, which features wonderful painted rocks and shoreline caves. There was no need to go further out along the Picture Rocks, as we saw a sample.

After a little gift shop action, we again started east and ran into road construction which slowed us a bit. Eventually, we turned south on M-177 to US 2 once more, and cut across the southern edge of the UP, headed for the big mac bridge. We arrived just a little before six and drove the five mile span after watching a half hour documentary on the construction of the bridge from Modern Marvels.

Immediately in the lower peninsula, we argue over the correct spelling and pronunciation of Mackinac Island, and the adjacent city and fort. It makes no difference as many spellings are accepted. We have missed the six o’clock ferry run to the island, but are pleased to discover we can make the 6:30 run. We all board with our luggage and ride the half hour back in time to the Victorian resort island.

We are released for the evening to find our room, buy some fudge, and explore the island. We will gather as a group tomorrow morning and take a conducted carriage ride around the island. In the meantime, we’re preparing to find some dinner and change.

More tomorrow, if the internet connection holds true.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.