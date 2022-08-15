Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day

Marietta, OH (WTAP) -

Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week.

Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day.

Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities.

Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college.

He said, “We shut down Butler Street. The city let’s us do that. IT’s a very easy process through where they pull into Butler Street, they’re able to park on the street.”

He explained that Campus police will be at ends of the street to help direct traffic. Student movers will be there to help and make the process as smooth as possible.

“They see you pull up and pop a trunk or start opening doors. They will come over and start helping you. And as soon as you’re done it’s kind of like, move the car off so the next people can come in and kinda keep that process and that flow going,” said Perry.

Hannah Schill who is a Resident Assistant SAID to come in with a plan, and be open to help.

“Don’t try to do anything by yourself. It makes the process long and irritating. So being open to help is huge. We’re there to help too,” advised Schill.

Perry said Friday is also their “Pio Connect Day.”

This is when students complete any forms or paperwork, and make any outstanding payments.

He advised to be patient because there’s a lot to do.

“But expect that it’s going to take a little bit of time. It’s not going to be, you walk in and 20 minutes late you got everything. You’re getting your student ID. You’re getting a lot of stuff done that day. So it’s going to be an hour, two hours, even three hours of going to places and making sure you have things done.”

Move in day does start at 8 A.M., but Perry said new students should try to wait a little bit longer to help spread out arrivals, limit traffic, and have a more smooth move in day.

