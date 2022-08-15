Memorial Bridge starts one-way direction of traffic over bridge

Drivers can no longer enter the bridge through Belpre
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.
One-way direction of travel over the bridge starts Monday.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The new on-way traffic pattern on the Memorial Bridge started Monday, Aug. 15th.

Drivers will only be able to enter the bridge from the Parkersburg side heading to Belpre.

No longer will drivers be able to cross the bridge from Belpre to Parkersburg.

According to Bridge officials, this change is because of continued traffic violations.

According to a news release, limiting traffic to only one way is meant to increase safety for both drivers and construction workers.

Ken Szeliga is the  Vice President of Construction and Operations for the Parkersburg Bridge Partners.

He said the primary reason for choosing Parkersburg as the entrance is the toll booth.

They hope that stopping at the toll booth will provides an extra filter for oversized vehicles.

Szeliga said that they will continue to use Parkersburg Police to help with the transition.

As drivers get use to the new traffic pattern, they will transition out the police and only use the tollbooth workers.

The toll amount is staying the same at 50 cents.

City officials say they have not heard of any issues from Monday’s change.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Iron ore cargo ship docked at the Upper Harbor Ore Dock in Marquette, Mich. on March, 31...
Lake Superior Splendor -- Duluth
Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn Parsons Obit
Obituary: Parsons, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lynn
Planned Mon Power outage scheduled for Friday, August 12, 2022
PKB Ice Cream Social
Parkersburg ice cream social promotes restoration within the community
Sand Sculpture
Sand sculpture was created for a PHS class reunion

Latest News

School zone safety
School zone safety begins as the school year approaches
Parkersburg Homecoming 2022
Parkersburg Homecoming returns to town for the 37th time
W.Va. governor: Voters shouldn’t decide abortion access issue
Relay for Life - Belpre
Relay for Life held an event in Belpre