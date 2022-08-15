Obituary: Beckett, Judith A.

Judith A. Beckett, 81, of Parkersburg, WV, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2022, after an extended stay at Belpre Landing. She was born in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia (Eberhardt) Robey.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and worked for Dr. William Gilmore for twenty-nine years. She loved attending Church at Vienna Church of Christ. She was a loving and giving Christian woman.

She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, Clyde “Jack” Becket; her children Jack E. Beckett and Jennifer Balser (George); and grandchildren Eddie (Missy), Misty (Scott), Christopher, Megan, Ambriana (Chris), Tristan, Shelby, Josh, Jonathan, and Warren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Donna Poole and Ronald Robey.

Services will be Wednesday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with David Cumpston officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 5-8 PM and Wednesday one hour prior to the service.

