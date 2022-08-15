Obituary: Cheuvront, Barbara

Barbara Cheuvront, age 89, of Elizabeth, WV, was born July 5, 1933, in Brohard, WV, the only child of Kenneth Clarence and Henrietta Rose Wiek Mills. Barbara passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She graduated from Wirt County High School, where she met the love of her life and future husband, Joe Marlin Cheuvront, deceased. The two were married on January 28, 1952.

Loving adventure, Barbara and Joe moved their young family to Hawaii from 1960-1962. While there, Elvis Presley was filming “Blue Hawaii.” A devoted mother, Barbara loved camping, digging for gems, rock hunting, reading savory books, cooking, baking, and weaving. Her graham cracker pies, of her own design, were a family favorite. She loved to travel and Paris, France, was one of her favorite destinations, although Hawaii was always in her heart.

Barbara spent 25 years serving as the Wirt County Clerk and loved every minute of her service. She was also a 64-year member of the Wirt Chapter 113 Order of Eastern Star, a 44-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a delighted member of The Associated Daughters of Early American Witches and the Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. She joined the Hereditary Society of Teachers, the only hereditary society to honor educators, paying tribute to her mother, Henrietta.

She is survived by her sons David “Rick” (Brenda) Cheuvront and Kenneth Charles (Cathy) Cheuvront of Elizabeth; daughter Christy Lee “Cricket” (Norris) Crigler of Flat Rock, NC; beloved grandchildren Kenneth (Amy) Cheuvront, Becky (Patrick, deceased) Neal, Ericka Cheuvront, Melanie (Jason) Axley, Joseph (Kitty), Carrie (Kevin) Roberts and Emilie Crigler; thirteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

The Reverend Casey Stinespring will officiate graveside services Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at K of P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wirt County Senior Citizens, PO Box 370, Elizabeth, WV 26143. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Cheuvront family.

