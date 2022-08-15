Obituary: DeLancey, Robert Reed (Bob)

Robert Reed (Bob) DeLancey, 88, passed away on August 11, 2022. Bob was born September 24, 1933, in Ellenboro, WV. He was the son of the late Earl Van DeLancey and Bessie Blanche Pratt DeLancey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emmelene Pearl (Jean) DeLancey, brothers Richard D. DeLancey, Joseph L. DeLancey, and Clarence V. (Buss) DeLancey; sisters Doris Rita Byers and Betty Jean Scott.

He is survived by a brother, Paul P. DeLancey of New Martinsville, daughters Jo DeLancey Scott of Beaver, WV, Shirlee Kelly-Holloway (David) of Wheeling, WV, and Debra DeLancey of Wheeling, WV. Bob is also survived by ten grandchildren, Andrea Lester (J.D.), Drew Scott (Toni), Christopher Scott & fiancé Joni Surgeon, Jeremy Kelly, David Holloway, Jr., Brandon Kelly (Sarah), Jill Holloway, Jessica Zalinski (Greg), Daniel Wilson (Ashley) and Chelsey Brown; eleven great-grandchildren, Madison Lester, Isaac Lester, Emily Scott, Nora Scott, Charlie Scott, Avery Stanley, Alexander Zalenski, Evelyn Zalenski, Tyler Kelly, Olivia Kelly, and Lola Tomensky and several nieces and nephews and his beloved beagle, Emma.

Bob was employed at Ormet Corporation in Hannibal, OH, for 26 years. He was a fireman for the New Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years, with 6 of these years being Chief of the Department. He was a member of Highlands Community Church in Ellenboro.

Friends and family will be received from 10 AM until the time of service at 12 PM on August 15, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, 1200 E. Main Street, Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Joe Lambert officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, 1081 Oak Grove Road, Independence, WV.

The wonderful care our father received under the loving watch of the staff of Good Shepherd Nursing Home will never be forgotten by our family.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Ellenboro Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 244, Ellenboro, WV 26346, or New Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Ohio Street, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Arrangements are by McCullough Raiguel Funeral Homes & Crematory, Harrisville, WV.

