Obituary: Grewell, Walter Lee (Walt)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Walter Lee (Walt) Grewell, 86, of Vienna, son of the late Ira and Jessie (Definbaugh) Grewell, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia (Thomas) Grewell, and his sister and brother-in-law, Janet (Grewell) Shuman and Terry Shuman.

He is survived by his wife, Edith (Stewart) Grewell; son, Jeffrey (Lesia) Grewell; daughter, Deidre Grewell of Parkersburg; grandson, Matt Grewell of Morgantown, WV, grandson, Grayson Deem and granddaughter, Kristen Griffin of Parkersburg, granddaughter, Niki (Scott) Sullivan of Myrtle Beach, NC; and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step-daughter, Marsha (A.J.) Anderson of Parkersburg; stepson, David (Caleen) Boyter of Vienna; and nine step-grandchildren.

Walt graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1954 and worked at Corning Glass for a short time before going to E.I. DuPont, where he was a lab technician in the Delrin lab for most of his years there. After early retirement from DuPont, he worked at Horner and Harrison until he retired a second time.

Some years after the death of Pat, he married Edie in 2007. Walt was a charter member of the New Hope Baptist Church and, more recently, was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, where he continued his practice of passing out cinnamon “fireballs” and mints to friends there.

Several years ago, Walt decided to donate his body at his death to the Human Gift Registry at West Virginia University, not realizing at the time what a great benefit that will be to Alzheimer’s research.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11 am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 3300 Rosemar Rd, Vienna, with Pastor Brian Leversee officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society or The Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

