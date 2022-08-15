Obituary: Hudson, Roger M.

Roger M. Hudson, 78, of Belpre, passed away on August 12, 2022.

He was born May 8, 1944, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Walter C. Hudson and Anna McPeek Hudson Stewart.

Roger graduated from Belpre High School in 1962, where he was a basketball player. He attended Marietta College. For 40 years, he was in the insurance business in the state of West Virginia and Southern Ohio, and he was manager for John Hancock. Roger was a Chartered Life Underwriter and a Chartered Financial Consultant. He was very active in Belpre, was on many Civic boards, was past president of the Belpre Chamber of Commerce, and was past president of the Belpre Jaycees.

He was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 F & AM. He was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Belpre Chapter #051. Roger was very active at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Belpre, where he sang in the choir and served on many boards.

Roger loved being with his family, especially his two granddaughters, and was very active as a softball coach and in other activities when his daughter, Rebecca, was growing up. For over 50 years, Roger was a friend of Bill W.

He is survived by his wife, Christine S. Hudson; one daughter, Rebecca Evans, and her husband, Nathan of Belpre; his two grandchildren, Maggie and Quinn Evans; one son, Walter Hudson of Pennsylvania; one sister, Mijee Sue Moody of Heber Springs, AR. He enjoyed being “Uncle Rog” to his many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Contance Haggard, and two nephews, Chuck Moody and Walt Haggard.

Roger will be buried in Rockland Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Belpre Masonic Lodge #609 will conduct Masonic services at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Belpre High School Alumni Association @ c/o Belpre Board of Education Office 2014 Rockland Ave. Belpre, OH 45714.

The family wishes to thank the Palliative Care of Buckeye Hospice.

