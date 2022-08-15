Obituary: Moodispaugh, William Bill

William “Bill” Moodispaugh, 75, of Little Hocking, Ohio, died on August 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born August 15, 1947, and was the son of the late Joseph and Emma Henry Moodispaugh. He was a member of the Gospel Baptist Church at Torch, Ohio. He was a disabled Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He had been an auctioneer and had collected coins since he was 15 years old. He loved antique cars. He retired from Elkem as an electrician. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were very special to him.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Connie Moodispaugh, daughter, Shannon (Rob) Hawk of Long Bottom, Ohio, son Joe Moodispaugh (Charlotte Adkins) of Reedsville, Ohio, grandchildren, Nicole (Austin) Lute, Amber (Dustin) Frost, Emma (Wyatt) Rapp, McKenna Moodispaugh, Jacob Hawk, his great-grandchildren, Remington Lute, Everleigh Frost, and Journey Rapp. He is also survived by two sisters, Connie (Ed) Barthelias and Jolene (Russell) Walker, and his mother-in-law, Frances Holsinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Todd Moodispaugh, and his father-in-law, Clinton Holsinger.

Services will be on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating.

Burial will follow in the Eden Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Military services will be conducted by the Marietta VFW and Marietta American Legion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

