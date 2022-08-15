Obituary: Powell Jr., Howard Dennis

Howard Dennis Powell Jr. passed away on August 12, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Wood County on April 26, 1946, a son of the late Howard Dennis Powell Sr. and Freda Katherine (Riggs) Powell.

Howard was a US Army Veteran and was a retired machine operator for Brockway Glass Company.

He is survived by his wife, Julia A. Powell of Parkersburg, daughter, Rebecca A. Scott (John) of Belleville, two sons, Howard D. Powell III (Cindy) of Parkersburg and Anthony D. Powell of Parkersburg, eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brother, Walter L. Powell of Illinois, brother, Phillip Powell of Ohio, sister, Ella Bunch of Michigan, brother, John Powell of Greenville, South Carolina, brother, Delmer Powell of South Carolina, sister, Mary Nelson of Ohio, and sister, Karen Hall of West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his infant brother, Paul Harvey, and sister, Kathy Swafford.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Walter Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Military Graveside Rites by The American Legion Post # 15.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

